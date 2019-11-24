Family-friendly Travel

Travelling around Vietnam with young kids isn't only doable, it's delightful

Think taking a toddler somewhere mildly chaotic like Southeast Asia sounds like mission impossible? So did Natalie Paris - until she tried it

"Granny, take your shoes off and shhh," Greta whispered. "Now come and sit."



My mother - on her first-ever trip to Asia - followed the instructions of my tiny daughter, who knelt down on the temple carpet, tucking her bare feet beneath her. Bossy (just like her mum), my just-turned three-year-old now considered herself an expert on how to behave around Buddhas...