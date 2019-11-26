Travel

WATCH | Hyena learns tough lesson about climbing trees

26 November 2019 - 12:27 By timeslive

A video of a hyena in a tree in the Kruger National Park shows why the animals are not known for their climbing ability.

The footage, filmed by Steven Hayley from the UK, shows a hyena climbing a tree to feed on an impala carcass. It then fights with another hyena to secure its food.

While taking bites from the carcass, the hyena misplaces its foot and falls out the tree.

“Even after it fell from the tree it got straight back up to try again. I found this unbelievable, especially after such a heavy fall,” said Hayley.

“Eventually the hyena came back down the tree to assess how best to get the meal on the ground, but he wasn’t sure. The two hyenas ended up fighting for the scraps that had fallen to the ground and finally gave up and left.”

MORE

WATCH | Python and leopard in a fight to the death

Tourists Mike and Suzie Moll were left surprised when they witnessed a rare brawl between a python and a leopard during a game drive.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | Hyena saves squealing warthog from leopard's jaws

Daniel Hitchings, a 22 year-old game ranger at Sabi Sabi private game reserve, describes an incredible sighting of a leopard losing its hard-won meal ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | Crocodile attacks leopard trying to steal its food

In the bush animals often try to steal food from others but this crocodile was having none of it.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Python and leopard in a fight to the death Travel
  2. What the Twitter fashion police think about Miss SA's 'Wave of Love' dress The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo gets an early start in celeb stakes Lifestyle
  4. Miss SA reveals her 'Wave of Love' dress - men's love letters to women The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. WATCH | Most awkward gender reveal ever as mom farts it out Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Drunk' cop 'ignores' woman and child's cries for help in holding cell.
Police crackdown on Witbank prostitution
X