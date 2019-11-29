Travel

Rand-stretching Holidays

8 brilliant travel deals to bag this Black Friday

These special offers are an excellent reason to blow your Black Friday budget on holidays, not stuff — just be sure to read the Ts & Cs before you book

29 November 2019 - 00:00 By Paul Ash
The gorgeous Trou aux Biches Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa in Mauritius.
Image: Paul Ash

1. BEACHCOMBER MAURITIUS 

Book with any of the eight Beachcomber resorts before December 6 and take 30% off the  accommodation leg. For travel between March 1 and September 30 2020. From R23,600 per person sharing all-inclusive. See beachcomber.co.za.

2. IMAGINE CRUISING

The cruise specialist has several offers with savings of up to R10,000 per couple on a range of trips. One example is a 13-night Thailand  Island Adventure and Asia Cruise from R27,999 per person. Find this and more at imaginecruising.co.za.

3. CLUB MED MAURITIUS 

Book a minimum seven-night stay at Club Med La Plantation d’Albion or Club Med Exclusive Collection Mauritius Villas and get your flights for adults totally free. Selected departure dates between February 1 and March 7 2020. Kids under 12 stay free whenever   you book, not just Black Friday. See clubmed.co.za

Lazing at the adults-only zen pool at Club Med La Plantation d'Albion in Mauritius.
Image: Elizabeth Sleith

4. AVANI VICTORIA FALLS RESORT, ZAMBIA

Book by December 3 and get a 30% discount on their best available rates. See avanihotels.com.

5. MOKUTI ETOSHA LODGE, NAMIBIA

Today only, double standard rooms are marked down from N$1,574  (R15,000) per person sharing to N$707 (R6,750). Sadc residents only. For stays from December 1 to June 2020. See mokutietoshalodge.com.

6. ANANTARA BAZARUTO ISLAND RESORT, MOZAMBIQUE

From today until December 2, pay from R11,500 per person per night (all inclusive), and get up to 30% saving on the usual rate. They’ll also throw in a free one-hour massage. Valid for stays from December 3 to August 31 2020. See anantara.com

7. MSC CRUISES

Cruise on MSC Orchestra from Durban to Pomene, Mozambique for 4 nights, departing  December 9 2019, for R3,990 per person sharing plus mandatory charges of R1,301 per person. Or, take an 11-night voyage from Durban to Port Louis, Mauritius and La Possession, departing on December 28, for R17,500 per person sharing plus mandatory port charges of R2,550 per person. The offer is valid from November 28 to 30. See msccruises.co.za.

8. DE HOOP COLLECTION

This pristine reserve in the Cape Overberg  is offering a 50% discount on all accommodation types. SA residents only, for a minimum two-night stay from now until December 13. Booking must be made through the reservation office via e-mail res@dehoopcollection.co.za or phone 021-422-4522. See dehoopcollection.com.

