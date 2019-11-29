8 brilliant travel deals to bag this Black Friday

1. BEACHCOMBER MAURITIUS

Book with any of the eight Beachcomber resorts before December 6 and take 30% off the accommodation leg. For travel between March 1 and September 30 2020. From R23,600 per person sharing all-inclusive. See beachcomber.co.za.

2. IMAGINE CRUISING

The cruise specialist has several offers with savings of up to R10,000 per couple on a range of trips. One example is a 13-night Thailand Island Adventure and Asia Cruise from R27,999 per person. Find this and more at imaginecruising.co.za.

3. CLUB MED MAURITIUS

Book a minimum seven-night stay at Club Med La Plantation d’Albion or Club Med Exclusive Collection Mauritius Villas and get your flights for adults totally free. Selected departure dates between February 1 and March 7 2020. Kids under 12 stay free whenever you book, not just Black Friday. See clubmed.co.za