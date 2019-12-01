5 Italian holidays that'll take you back in time

Nick Trend's pick of places that'll fascinate history buffs

1. TEMPLE VIEWS



Some of the best ruins that survive from the ancient Greeks are not in Greece, but at Agrigento, Sicily, once one of the richest of its colonies. Among the ruins on a beautiful site overlooking the south coast are those of the Temple of Olympian Zeus, the largest Doric temple ever constructed...