Travel

5 Italian holidays that'll take you back in time

Nick Trend's pick of places that'll fascinate history buffs

01 December 2019 - 00:00 By Nick Trend

1. TEMPLE VIEWS

Some of the best ruins that survive from the ancient Greeks are not in Greece, but at Agrigento, Sicily, once one of the richest of its colonies. Among the ruins on a beautiful site overlooking the south coast are those of the Temple of Olympian Zeus, the largest Doric temple ever constructed...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bonang or Nomzamo? November's best and worst dressed celebs The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Yes, you can travel from SA to Europe by cargo ship Travel
  3. Dress like an A-lister: 5 fashion lessons to learn from Lerato Kganyago The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. WATCH | Comedian catfishes tweeps by using Beyoncé to promote his Black Friday ... Lifestyle
  5. Bongo Maffin is back! Our hiatus was necessary, says the band Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X