8 exciting things to do with the family in Cape Town these holidays

From street art tours to movies under the stars, there's no shortage of fun to be hand in and around the Mother City this festive season

1. EXPLORE THE STREET ART IN SALT RIVER



This once-industrial area of Cape Town is fast being repainted as an art lover's paradise. Know what you're looking at with a tour. Tours can be booked up to 48 hours in advance, R650 per person. See Baz-art.co.za (http://Baz-art.co.za)...