After 18 years, elephant riding is finally banned at Cambodia's Angkor Wat
01 December 2019 - 00:00
Fourteen elephants that have been carrying tourists around Angkor Wat, Cambodia, for years are to be moved to a new home in the jungle, with riding no longer an option at the popular temple complex.
A spokesman for Aspara Authority, the government agency that oversees Cambodia's most popular tourist attraction, made the announcement last week, saying "Using elephants for business is not appropriate anymore."..
