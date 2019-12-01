After 18 years, elephant riding is finally banned at Cambodia's Angkor Wat

Fourteen elephants that have been carrying tourists around Angkor Wat, Cambodia, for years are to be moved to a new home in the jungle, with riding no longer an option at the popular temple complex.



A spokesman for Aspara Authority, the government agency that oversees Cambodia's most popular tourist attraction, made the announcement last week, saying "Using elephants for business is not appropriate anymore."..