In Jozi over the festive season? 8 great things to do with the fam

From steam train rides to cooking classes for kids, there's no shortage of fun to be had in and around the City of Gold these holidays

1. BUNGEE JUMP OFF THE ORLANDO TOWERS



The colourful murals of the Orlando Towers in Soweto form the backdrop for this 100m bungee jump. A suspension bridge linking the two towers is where the jump happens, giving you incredible views of Jozi. R550 per person. See sowetotowers.co.za/bungee-jump (https://sowetotowers.co.za/bungee-jump)..