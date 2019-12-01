The Extra Mile

Tanzania or Kenya, which is the best country to see the Great Migration?

Our travel experts answer your questions

Q: Can you please tell me which, between Tanzania and Kenya, is the best country to see the Great Migration? Do you recommend we book on a tour or at a specific place? What places do you recommend? - George Lotter



A: The Great Migration is one of Earth's great spectacles. It usually begins roughly around June, when wildebeest on the plains of the Serengeti in Tanzania begin trekking northwards in search of water. Some 2 million plains game — zebra, wildebeest, eland and gazelles — make the circular trek from Tanzania to southern Kenya, where they will eat grass for five months before heading south again...