Local Getaways

Fancy footwork: glam hiking trails (with wine!) in the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley

Glamtrails are wonderful way to wander through the Overberg, then restore yourself with food and wine, writes Allison Foat

Author and pro mountaineer Tim Lundy is a fresh-air fanatic with a passion for a good ramble. With 30 years of guiding under his belt, he has become something of a legend in the South African hiking fraternity and his latest offering is a triple whammy for nature lovers, foodies and oenophiles.



With a choice of five stop-start walks through the Western Cape's exquisite Hemel-en-Aarde valley, the recently launched Glamtrails showcases the best of what this extraordinary part of the Overberg has to offer in terms of fauna, flora, landscapes, the Hermanus harbour and the Walker Bay wine collective...