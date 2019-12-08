Travel

The Big Read

'Little Africa' is just one of Rio de Janeiro's many secret attractions

Beyond the famous carnival and Copacabana beach, this Brazilian city and state boasts incredible scenery, historical villages and stories of the slave trade

08 December 2019 - 00:00 By Chris Leadbeater

On the corner of Rua Argemiro Bulcao in the Little Africa district of Rio de Janeiro, a painting of Zumbi dos Palmares adorns the wall. His neck bulges with muscle, and his eyes assess the viewer with a precision that feels all the more remarkable for the fact that he died more than 300 years ago.

Such is the skill with which his image has been recreated, that this mighty man — one of the resistance leaders of African slaves against their Portuguese “masters” in 17th-century Brazil and one of the founders of the network of quilombos (small settlements of brave souls who had escaped their bondage, which formed in the interior) — looks as alive in mural guise in 2019 as he did at the peak of his influence, in the 1680s...

