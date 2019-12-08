The Extra Mile

One day in Sri Lanka by cruise ship - do South Africans need a visa?

Q. Do South African residents require visas for a day visit to Sri Lanka while on a cruise? - Cindy Pillay



Yes, you will need a visa for Sri Lanka but getting one is straightforward. The first step is to complete the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) online (https://www.eta.org.lk/Apply-visa)...