The Extra Mile
One day in Sri Lanka by cruise ship - do South Africans need a visa?
We answer your travel questions
08 December 2019 - 00:00
Q. Do South African residents require visas for a day visit to Sri Lanka while on a cruise? - Cindy Pillay
Yes, you will need a visa for Sri Lanka but getting one is straightforward. The first step is to complete the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) online (https://www.eta.org.lk/Apply-visa)...
