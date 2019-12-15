A snowmobile safari in Santa's backyard, Finnish Lapland
Penny Walker feels like a kid at Christmas as she dashes through the snow in Rovaniemi
15 December 2019 - 00:00
When I was small, my mum used to create a miniature snow scene every December on our piano. She would scrunch up balls of newspaper and run sheets of cotton wool over the top.
She'd then carefully place figurines on the snow: a tiny house with a battery-powered light that would glow in the evenings, a miniature snowman with a yellow scarf and a black top hat, dainty pine trees frosted in white, and a round mini-mirror on which she would balance a graceful skater...
