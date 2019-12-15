Breakup Tours promises to help the newly single move on — literally

A Hong-Kong based company has launched an app to help people get over their romantic disasters through travel experiences. Called Breakup Tours, (https://www.breakuptours.com/) it offers "custom-made tours for broken hearts", basing its recommendations on the user's state of mind.



It starts by posing a series of multiple-choice questions. "What do you want to eat now?" (black coffee, spicy hot pot, ice ceam); "Which emoji best describes your mood?"; "Is there anything you wish you'd said to your ex?" Then it uses the answers to suggest trips and experiences that will help you move on...