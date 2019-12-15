The Extra Mile

Can you use a Schengen visa on more than one trip to different countries?

Q: My wife has a SA passport. In April she will travel to the Netherlands for four days. In August we are taking a 10-day river cruise starting in the Czech Republic and ending in Germany and travelling through Hungary and Austria. Can my wife apply for a multiple-entry Schengen visa valid for a year from the Dutch government and use it four months later for the trip starting in the Czech Republic as well? - R Moos



A: Usually one must apply for a Schengen visa for the country in which you will spend the most time, regardless of whether it is your port of entry into the Schengen area...