Free booze is a bonus on a long-haul flight — but how much is too much?

Long-haul flights are one of those rare situations when it's socially acceptable to day-drink. It's been part of the culture since the golden days of flying. But how many refills is it okay to ask for before the cabin crew start judging you — or simply say no?



Technically, few airlines have official limits on the number of drinks passengers are allowed. Except for those few that don't serve alcohol at all, such as Saudi Arabian Airlines and EgyptAir, most have an open bar for (almost) the duration of the flight...