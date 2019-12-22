The Extra Mile

Can my kids have passports for three different countries?

We answer your travel questions

Q. I was born in UK and have an Irish passport and permanent residence for SA. My 19 year-old twins were born and study in SA. They have both SA and UK passports but the latter have expired and need to be renewed. Should I apply now before Brexit happens? What passport should I apply for with regards to my kids — can they have Irish, UK and SA passports? — Bernie



A. Your children are in an enviable position indeed, especially at a time when so many EU and UK citizens are still in limbo on how Brexit will affect their status in the countries that they currently call home. That uncertainty is also likely to continue for some time as the UK now embarks on the real work of renegotiating its entire relationship with the EU. That said, do not delay any further — Brexit is now inevitable...