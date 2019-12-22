The Extra Mile

Do South Africans need visas for China, Korea and Japan?

We answer your travel questions

Q. We are planning to go on a cruise from Hong Kong to Shanghai, Tianjin (China) and Busan (Korea) — all overnight stays in port — and then on to Japan, where we will call at various ports before we spend a week in Tokyo. Will we need visas for all of these places, even though we will be aboard the MS Noordam most of the time? If so, what would the approximate cost be? — James and Lynette Pullen



A. The short answer is yes — you will need visas for China and Japan...