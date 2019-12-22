Food Tourism

Joburg rated one of the world's most vegan-friendly cities

Johannesburg has squeaked in to a top 10 list of the world’s most vegan-friendly cities, coming in at number 10.



The research, by UK-based travel company Hayes & Jarvis (https://www.hayesandjarvis.co.uk/cuisine-hotspots/#vegan-proportion) and based on data from TripAdvisor, aimed to identify the “world ’s vegan capital” from the 50 most-visited cities in the world, according to what proportion of its restaurants are classified as vegan friendly...