SA's 1% go in search of the best scenery the planet has to offer
22 December 2019 - 00:00
It’s either rest and relaxation or adventure for the wealthy “one percenters” who have headed to the coast, game lodges or overseas for their holidays.
But some aren’t leaving home without their comforts...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.