SA passport 'strength' slips three places on global index

The South African passport has slipped from 53rd place to 56th in a year - and by 21 places since its best ranking in 2007-2008 - in the latest Henley Passport Index.

The index is a ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, based on data from the International Air Transport Association (Iata) and research by Henley.

The ranking puts SA alongside Belize, just ahead of Kuwait and East Timor.

Internationally, the UK and US are less open than before while Asia's passport power dominates.