70 awesome places South Africans can visit without a visa in 2020
Between the paperwork and the application fee, getting a visa can be nearly as painful as getting a jab at the travel clinic. So why not avoid the whole laborious process if you can?
Although the power of the South African passport has slipped in recent years, there are still an array of exciting destinations we can visit visa-free. A whopping 70 in fact, according to the 2020 Henley Passport Index.
This index ranks the world's passports from strongest to weakest based on data from the International Air Transport Association and research by Henley.
The Henley Passport Index's interactive website is updated in real time, as and when visa policy changes come into effect, making it a handy resource to use when planning your next overseas holiday. It not only shows which destinations South African passport holders do and don't need visas to visit, but also those where visas can be obtained on arrival.
Here are the 70 destinations it currently states we can travel to visa-free:
AFRICA
Angola
Benin
Botswana
Eswatini (Swaziland)
Gabon
Kenya
Lesotho
Malawi
Mauritius
Mozambique
Namibia
Reunion
Senegal
Tanzania
Tunisia
Zambia
Zimbabwe
AMERICAS
Argentina
Belize
Brazil
Chile
Costa Rica
Ecuador
El Salvador
Falkland Islands
Guatemala
Guyana
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay
Venezuela
ASIA
Hong Kong
Indonesia
Macao
Malaysia
Philippines
Singapore
South Korea
Thailand
CARIBBEAN
Antigua and Barbuda
Bahamas
Barbados
British Virgin Islands
Cayman Islands
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Montserrat
Kitts and Nevis
Lucia
Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
Turks and Caicos Islands
EUROPE
Ireland
Kosovo
Russian Federation
MIDDLE EAST
Georgia
Israel
Palestinian Territory
Qatar
OCEANIA
Cook Islands
Fiji
Micronesia
Niue
Vanuatu
DISCLAIMER: Always check visa requirements with your airline and travel agent well before your departure date.