70 awesome places South Africans can visit without a visa in 2020

Between the paperwork and the application fee, getting a visa can be nearly as painful as getting a jab at the travel clinic. So why not avoid the whole laborious process if you can?

Although the power of the South African passport has slipped in recent years, there are still an array of exciting destinations we can visit visa-free. A whopping 70 in fact, according to the 2020 Henley Passport Index.

This index ranks the world's passports from strongest to weakest based on data from the International Air Transport Association and research by Henley.