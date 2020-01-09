Joburg overtakes Cape Town on list of world's priciest holiday cities

Johannesburg has accelerated past Cape Town in a global ranking of 100 of the most expensive holiday destinations in the world for 2020.

Johannesburg prices were reported to have increased by 20% over the past year, edging the city of gold past Cape Town for the first time since international ground transportation company Hoppa started releasing the annual comparison report in 2016.

Joburg ranked as the 60th most expensive destination, costing travellers £134.37 (around R2,500) on average per day in food, accommodation and transport costs, while Cape Town took 81st place at around £110.12 (R2,059) per day.

“Notably, the average price of a single night in a double-occupancy hotel room in Cape Town has decreased over the past year, which has caused the city to rank as less expensive than Johannesburg for 2020. This may be the result of reduced guest nights on account of the city’s water shortages," said Hoppa in a statement on Wednesday.