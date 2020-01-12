Accidental Tourist

Mpumalanga is full of accident-prone grockles, er, tourists

When visiting the province, do as the locals do, lest you want to fall over a waterfall, writes Andrew Unsworth

Many years ago, on my first visit abroad, I went to Cornwall in the West Country of England. I soon learned that the local, slightly derogatory word for a tourist was a "grockle". Because I was one, apparently, a stranger slightly ignorant of local ways and gawping at everything.



The word has come back to me since I moved from Johannesburg to a tourist town in Mpumalanga two years ago. We get grockles here, too...