Travel

The haunting of Prince Albert: ghosts abound in this quaint Karoo town

Perhaps the spectres who linger in this pretty place are an eerie reminder to the living to pause and take pleasure in life

12 January 2020 - 00:00 By

Prince Albert shimmers. In the December heat it looks almost phantasmagorical in the morning light. The heat, the drought, the honeyed air, all conspire towards a slow unfolding of the Platonic ideal of a Karoo town.

Marked out in increments — charmed Cape cottages, Victorian farmsteads, antiquated leiwater channels — the town unfolds in small ordered rivulets of cold, clear water and beyond the neat grid — the endless, barely discernable susurration of the desert and the purple hills...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 70 awesome places South Africans can visit without a visa in 2020 Travel
  2. Fikile Mbalula's subtle 'shade' at Mr Price 'Gucci' shoes has the streets ... Lifestyle
  3. #Megxit in memes: hilarious reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan's news Lifestyle
  4. Four signs that Harry and Meghan were 'over' the royal life Lifestyle
  5. 'I will always protect my family' - video of Prince Harry resurfaces after ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?