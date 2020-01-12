The haunting of Prince Albert: ghosts abound in this quaint Karoo town

Perhaps the spectres who linger in this pretty place are an eerie reminder to the living to pause and take pleasure in life

Prince Albert shimmers. In the December heat it looks almost phantasmagorical in the morning light. The heat, the drought, the honeyed air, all conspire towards a slow unfolding of the Platonic ideal of a Karoo town.



Marked out in increments — charmed Cape cottages, Victorian farmsteads, antiquated leiwater channels — the town unfolds in small ordered rivulets of cold, clear water and beyond the neat grid — the endless, barely discernable susurration of the desert and the purple hills...