Quick City Guide

Tiramisu anyone? How to make the most of 24 hours in Treviso

Janine Stephen reveals the best things to see, do and eat in the birthplace of one of Italy's most famous desserts

Years ago, when Treviso was home for 15 months, I could thread my way unfailingly through its winding streets at 2am, dizzy on local prosecco. A recent flying trip meant packing in the key sights enclosed by the Italian town's stone walls - and revisiting old routes.



Treviso can't compete with nearby Venice for treasures, but here, tour groups and tourist tat are rare in comparison to cobbled streets, frescoes and arcaded streets...