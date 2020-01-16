Travel

The Extra Mile

Is it easy to detour through Swaziland on road trip around SA?

We answer your travel questions

Paul Ash Columnist
16 January 2020 - 18:00 By

Q: We are planning to take an overseas visitor to the Kruger Park, then through Swaziland to St Lucia, then on to Umhlanga. We wondered if the access through border posts is safe and hassle free and what condition the roads are in. Is there anything we should be aware of? - Irene Walker

A: Crossing into Swaziland from SA is, in my experience, as problem-free as border posts get. I have previously travelled through Jeppes Reef (the post closest to the Kruger National Park's Malelane gate), Bulembu (for Barberton) and Oshoek...

