IN PICS | Holiday like royalty: check into a real palace for R95k a night

Travellers looking to live like royalty are now able to check into the nearly 300-year-old City Palace of Jaipur, which is located in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

The Gudliya Suite, a private section of the palace previously used by the royal family and their guests — including Prince Charles and former US first lady Jackie Kennedy — can now be booked via Airbnb.

This listing makes Jaipur’s Royal Highness, the 21-year-old Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the first king to become an Airbnb host.