IN PICS | Holiday like royalty: check into a real palace for R95k a night

17 January 2020 - 09:15 By Sanet Oberholzer
The lavish interiors of Jaipur's City Palace, which was built in 1727.
Image: Airbnb

Travellers looking to live like royalty are now able to check into the nearly 300-year-old City Palace of Jaipur, which is located in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

The Gudliya Suite, a private section of the palace previously used by the royal family and their guests — including Prince Charles and former US first lady Jackie Kennedy — can now be booked via Airbnb.

This listing makes Jaipur’s Royal Highness, the 21-year-old Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the first king to become an Airbnb host.

Featuring a single bedroom, the Gudliya Suite accommodates a maximum of two guests per night.
Image: Airbnb
Bright colours feature prominently in the decor of the Gudliya Suite.
Image: Airbnb
You'll naturally have access to a personal butler when you check in to the Gudliya Suite.
Image: Airbnb

The exquisite suite, which accommodates a maximum of two guests, includes a private lounge, bathroom and indoor swimming pool.

Guests will also have access to a personal butler and a member of the royal staff who will cater to any requests and assist in planning curated experiences around the city.

You can expect to pay about R94k a night for the pleasure, once you've added occupancy and service fees to the cost of the suite. (All proceeds go to the non-profit Princess Diya Kumari Foundation.)

The interiors of Jaipur's City Palace feature intricate carvings and ornate chandeliers.
Image: Airbnb

So far there are two glowing reviews of the palace on Airbnb.

The first satisfied guest described the property as being “jaw-droppingly beautiful”, adding “the suite in which I stayed had everything I expected and more”.

The other said “it was indeed a royal stay ... an experience I will never forget”.

Famed for its pink buildings, Jaipur was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2019. The palace is located in the centre of the city and is close to major tourist attractions.

