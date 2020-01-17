IN PICS | Holiday like royalty: check into a real palace for R95k a night
Travellers looking to live like royalty are now able to check into the nearly 300-year-old City Palace of Jaipur, which is located in the Indian state of Rajasthan.
The Gudliya Suite, a private section of the palace previously used by the royal family and their guests — including Prince Charles and former US first lady Jackie Kennedy — can now be booked via Airbnb.
This listing makes Jaipur’s Royal Highness, the 21-year-old Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the first king to become an Airbnb host.
The exquisite suite, which accommodates a maximum of two guests, includes a private lounge, bathroom and indoor swimming pool.
Guests will also have access to a personal butler and a member of the royal staff who will cater to any requests and assist in planning curated experiences around the city.
You can expect to pay about R94k a night for the pleasure, once you've added occupancy and service fees to the cost of the suite. (All proceeds go to the non-profit Princess Diya Kumari Foundation.)
So far there are two glowing reviews of the palace on Airbnb.
The first satisfied guest described the property as being “jaw-droppingly beautiful”, adding “the suite in which I stayed had everything I expected and more”.
The other said “it was indeed a royal stay ... an experience I will never forget”.
Famed for its pink buildings, Jaipur was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2019. The palace is located in the centre of the city and is close to major tourist attractions.