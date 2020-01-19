Accidental Tourist
Away on a mangy alpaca farm
The desperation to escape ordinary life draws Janine Stephen to the 'book now' button too soon
19 January 2020 - 00:00
The image on the screen glowed with serenity. A whitewashed cottage in sundown splendour, trees waving behind it. Inside: plain, simple, but apparently liveable. And on an alpaca farm.
It was the day before Christmas Eve 2018 and all over the land hopes of finding a last-minute cheap getaway within two hours' drive had faded...
