Accidental Tourist

Away on a mangy alpaca farm

The desperation to escape ordinary life draws Janine Stephen to the 'book now' button too soon

The image on the screen glowed with serenity. A whitewashed cottage in sundown splendour, trees waving behind it. Inside: plain, simple, but apparently liveable. And on an alpaca farm.



It was the day before Christmas Eve 2018 and all over the land hopes of finding a last-minute cheap getaway within two hours' drive had faded...