My Travelling Life

Singer Kim Wilde was not a fan of eating puffin in Iceland

But going around the world on tour with Michael Jackson in the '80s was a highlight of her career

I saw too many hotel rooms on tour in the '80s and never explored the destinations fully. As I've grown older I realise how much I missed. Now, I always pack trainers and head out to the greenest, most natural place I can find. I'll pop into an art gallery if there's one nearby - I love paintings or churches with Chagall stained glass - but horticulture is my main interest. Nowhere beats the Botanical Gardens in Sydney, next to the Harbour Bridge. It has incredible tropical plants and beautiful sculptures at every turn.



I went incognito in Thailand at the height of my career with an old girlfriend. I scraped my hair back for a few weeks, ditched my celebrity persona and became anonymous. I absolutely loved it. Thailand is the country I've revisited most over the decades. We took a boat from Koh Samui to Ko Phan-gan for the monthly full-moon party and fell into the sea while wearing our rucksacks. We walked along a tiny jungle track and, all of a sudden, the trees cleared and this gorgeous beach opened up. It was filled with people all dressed up to the nines and as high as kites...