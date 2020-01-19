Road Trip

Yes, you can drive from Joburg to Cape Town using only dirt roads

We join a convoy of Ford bakkies for an off-road adventure and get to roll though beautiful parts of the country few people get to see

It was a simple and sort-of-romantic idea - to drive from Joburg to Cape Town using only dirt roads.



My old man would have laughed his head off. He told me of trips to the Cape in the 1940s when his folks would have to stop to open and close farm gates, or so the story goes .....