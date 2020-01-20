Travel

English cricketers bowled over by a taste of Africa at luxury game reserve

20 January 2020 - 13:39 By Suthentira Govender
Members of the English cricket team at Shamwari Game Reserve last week.
Members of the English cricket team at Shamwari Game Reserve last week.
Image: Shamwari Game Reserve

English cricketers took a break from the pitch for a bit of game viewing and fine dining at one of SA’s most luxurious game reserves, Shamwari.

The team has been touring SA and started the third Test match against the Proteas in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The sportsmen join a long line of famous faces, including Nicholas Cage, Prince Charles and John Travolta, who have visited Shamwari.

US golfer Tiger Woods proposed to his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, at Shamwari in 2003, while they were attending the President’s Cup tournament.

The 18,000ha reserve is on the Bushman's River, between Port Elizabeth and Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape

Among the English contingent were Ollie Pope, Jack Leach, Sam Curran and Dom Sibley.

Shamwari said on its Facebook page: “We were privileged to host members of the English cricket team, who visited Shamwari to enjoy a game drive and some fine food before the third Test match starts at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

“Staff were thrilled to serve some of their current and future cricketing heroes,” said the post.

One fan said: “Only the best game reserve for the best cricket team.”

Another posted: “Great that you guys gave them something from Africa.

MORE

SA places a lowly 6th on best wildlife countries to visit in Africa

Botswana and Tanzania beat SA hands down for wildlife safari tourism, according to a study by a safari bookings company.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

SA crash to an embarrassing innings and 53 runs defeat at the hands of England

SA’s tail displayed some fight on the final morning but the hosts still ended up crashing to an embarrassing innings and 53 runs defeat at the hands ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Proteas’ Kagiso Rabada slapped with ban against England

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rababa has been banned for the next Test against England following his overzealous celebration of Joe Root’s wicket at St ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Real-life dramas, legal woes laid bare in 'Kwa Mam’Mkhize' reality show Lifestyle
  2. Yes, you can drive from Joburg to Cape Town using only dirt roads Travel
  3. 'I wanna blow them away'- Enhle Mbali's fashion line is a hit with Vogue Italia Lifestyle
  4. Renowned SA musician Steve Fataar has died Lifestyle
  5. I am here for fellow abuse survivors, says Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier Lifestyle

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion