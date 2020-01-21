Travel

5 of the world's cheapest destinations: yes, you can afford an overseas vaycay

A global ranking reveals exotic holiday spots where you can get good bang for your buck — even when travelling on the weak rand

21 January 2020 - 00:00 By nomvelo masango
The Kizil Kule (Red Tower) is one of the historic sights you can enjoy when visiting the pocket-friendly city of Antalya in Turkey.
Image: 123RF/Ievgenii Fesenko

While the beginning of the year has many people drawing up plans and budgets for overseas travel, the truth is that some don’t bother because holidaying abroad — especially on the weak rand — can be exorbitantly pricey.

If you're one of them, don't shelve your dreams about an exotic vaycay just yet. There are many exciting destinations where you can get good bang for your buck.

International ground transportation company Hoppa has ranked 100 cities around the globe from most expensive to cheapest, taking into account the average cost of travel per day, including a meal for two, accommodation and taxi fares.

According to their report, the world's most pocket-friendly destination for 2020 is Antalya, Turkey, where the average travel cost per day is £63.79 (R1,202). This destination also comes second on Hoppa's list of cheapest hotels in the world, making accommodation costs less stressful.

Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, was rated the globe's second-cheapest destination, with an average travel cost per day of £73.72 (R1,391).

It might also be a good idea to visit Nairobi, Kenya, where the average travel cost per day is £75.73 (R1,429). Not only is it the third most affordable holiday spot in the world, but it was also rated the destination with the cheapest hotel costs.

Cairo and Mexico City round out the top five. When touring these cities, you can expect to spend an average of £79.69 (R1,503) and £81.19 (R1,531) per day respectively.

HEY BIG SPENDER

On the opposite end of the scale, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, was crowned the globe's priciest holiday destination — and the place where you'll find world's most expensive hotels. Here, the average cost of travel per day is a whopping £459.58 (R8,649).  

Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Zurich, Switzerland, took the second and third places with average travel costs per day totalling £398.45 (R7,483) and £376.52 (R7,071) respectively.

HOW DOES SA COMPARE?

Of the two local cities featured in Hoppa's 2020 report, Joburg was the pricest. With an average travel cost per day of £134.37 (R2,524), the City of Gold was ranked the 60th most expensive in the world.

In contrast, Cape Town was ranked 81st. An average day's stay in the Mother City will cost you £110.12 (R2,068).

To see Hoppa's full list of the world's most expensive and cheapest destinations for 2020, visit hoppa.com

