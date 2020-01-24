Travel

China to close section of Great Wall, other sites amid coronavirus outbreak

A range of Lunar New Year festivities have been cancelled to try to contain the deadly virus

24 January 2020 - 15:52 By AFP
Beijing has closed a section of the Great Wall as well as other sites amid an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. File photo.
Beijing has closed a section of the Great Wall as well as other sites amid an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. File photo.
Image: Utku Ucrak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

China announced Friday it will close a section of the Great Wall and other famous Beijing landmarks to control the spread of a deadly virus that has infected hundreds of people across the country.

A range of Lunar New Year festivities have been cancelled to try to contain the virus, and Beijing's Forbidden City and Shanghai's Disneyland have also been closed temporarily.

The Ming Tombs and Yinshan Pagoda will also be closed from Saturday, the authority that oversees the sites said, while the Bird's Nest stadium — the site of the 2008 Olympic Games — was shuttered from Friday.

The Great Wall attracts around 10 million tourists a year and is a popular destination for visitors during the New Year holiday.

The Juyongguan section will close, while the Great Wall temple fair was cancelled at the Simatai section of the famous landmark.

Tourists at the Gubei water town by the Simatai section will have their temperature tested, the authority said in a statement on the WeChat social media app.

The Bird's Nest will be closed until January 30 in order to "prevent and control" the spread of the virus, authorities said. An ice and snow show taking place on the pitch will be closed.

The measures in the capital are the latest to try and control the outbreak of the new coronavirus, after authorities rapidly expanded a mammoth quarantine effort that affected 41 million people in central Hubei province.

The previously unknown virus has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed hundreds across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

Although there have only been 29 confirmed cases in Beijing, city authorities have cancelled large-scaled Lunar New Year events this week.

The city government said it would call off events including two popular temple fairs, which have attracted massive crowds of tourists in past years.

Beijing's Forbidden City — which saw 19 million visitors last year — is usually packed with tourists during the Lunar New Year festival, when hundreds of millions of people travel across China.

