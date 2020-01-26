Wellness Tourism

Adopt the holiday pose: Cape Town cashes in on the yoga tourism trend

Hit on one yoga-aligned post and your insta-feed will forever feature yoga retreats offering everything from three-day silent juice cleanses to a week's urban sophistication, all with a healthy dose of downward dog. Yoga retreats are a growing tourist attraction in the Cape, drawing in young and old from around the country as well as Europe and the US.



"It used to be that most of my guests on the retreats were students from my daily Cape Town classes, but that's changing," says Joelle Sleebos, who hosts retreats in and around Cape Town in summer, and in Europe in the northern hemisphere's summer...