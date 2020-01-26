Local Getaway

Close encounters with one of SA's 'Shy Five' in Oudtshoorn

From ostrich safaris to meerkat adventures to lazing at a luxury guest farm, the Klein Karoo's main hub is a rare treat, writes Sanet Oberholzer

As you drive over the velvety green Outeniqua Pass and make your way to Oudtshoorn, the landscape starts to drastically change. The sound of the ocean and sights of coastal foliage give way to the arid semi-desert climate of the Klein Karoo. Here, the world still has that old-timey feel.



Oudtshoorn was built on the ostrich feather industry. Between 1875 and 1880, ostrich feathers cost up to £1,000 a pair. The boom peaked in 1913 and is believed to have collapsed in 1914 because hats decorated with ostrich feathers could not fit into modern cars with roofs...