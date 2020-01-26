Design Destination

IN PICS | Curiocity has to be most high-style backpackers' hostel in Cape Town

Pioneer Bheki Dube has brought his innovative hospitality brand to the Mother City

Bheki Dube is something of a pioneer. When he started his first Curiocity (http://Curiocity.africa) backpackers in 2013, there wasn't much else like it — a hospitality space that celebrated its location, revelled in it even, at a time when many couldn't appreciate the dynamism of inner-city Joburg.



A role player in the regeneration of Maboneng, he had an instinct for creating a buzz. After establishing a footprint in Joburg, he set up in Durban, and has now brought the vibrant energy and accessible style of the brand to Cape Town's Green Point...