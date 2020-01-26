The Seychelles makes for a unbelievable holiday at any age
Having visited the islands as a child and again in her twenties, Andrea Nagel returns and discovers that her personal 'Garden of Eden' hasn't lost its allure
26 January 2020 - 00:00
The launch last year of the first Airbus A320neo in Africa was a big deal ... at least it was for aerophiles and plane junkies.
After landing on the OR Tambo tarmac, the plane taxied under the traditional water-canon salute, a ceremony akin to a new ship's ribbon-cutting and champagne-cracking, and journalists were invited on board to check out the plane...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.