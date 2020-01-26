Quick City Guide

Toboggan rides to wine tours: how to make the most of 24 hours in Funchal

Mary Lussiana shares the best things to do, see and sip in the beautiful capital of Madeira, Portugal's island of festivals

NEED TO KNOW



Madeira is Portugal's island of festivals, and Funchal, its relaxed and beguiling capital, is the centre of it all, with endless events providing an excuse to indulge in the local rum poncho...