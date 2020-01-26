Quick City Guide
Toboggan rides to wine tours: how to make the most of 24 hours in Funchal
Mary Lussiana shares the best things to do, see and sip in the beautiful capital of Madeira, Portugal's island of festivals
26 January 2020 - 00:00
NEED TO KNOW
Madeira is Portugal's island of festivals, and Funchal, its relaxed and beguiling capital, is the centre of it all, with endless events providing an excuse to indulge in the local rum poncho...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.