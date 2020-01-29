Should you cancel your trip to China because of the deadly coronavirus?

SA has not issued a travel ban to China amid the spread of the deadly flu-like coronavirus, but the country is on high alert.

Travel guidelines based on those of the World Health Organisation (WHO) were issued for South Africa this week.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, health minister Zweli Mkhize said the guidelines “have not recommended any restrictions on travel and trade, but it is recommended that non-essential travel to Wuhan city and Hubei province should be avoided or postponed”.

SA's airports and other points of entry would be closely monitored and screening processes would be intensified for people travelling from China and other Asian countries.