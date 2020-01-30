Airlines stop, cut flights to China in wake of the coronavirus

A number of airlines say they are halting or reducing flights to China as the country struggles to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

China has advised its citizens to postpone trips abroad and cancelled overseas group tours, while several countries have urged their citizens to avoid travel to China if possible.

The coronavirus epidemic has killed over 170 people, infected nearly 7,700, and spread to some 15 countries.

Airlines that have announced changes:

Air France

Air France suspended its three weekly flights to Wuhan on January 24, but as of Wednesday morning said it was maintaining its 23 weekly flights to Beijing and Shanghai.

Air KBZ

This Myanmar-based airline has confirmed it will halt flights to the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou from February 1.