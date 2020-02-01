Google's digital exhibit shows how historical sites are being endangered by climate change

To encourage the world to take action, Google has launched Heritage of the Edge, a collection of digital exhibits, models, and tours of over 50 historical sites across the world that are being threatened by climate change.

The selected areas, items and buildings have been chosen as a result of their national, spiritual or cultural significance.

This online experience, which resulted from a collaboration between CyArk — a nonprofit digital archivist of heritage sites — and Google Arts & Culture, brings users to places like Easter Island to view the region's iconic statues, Bangladesh to see the city of Bagerhat and Scotland to explore the Edinburgh Castle so that they can experience each one's "stories of loss, but also of hope and resilience."