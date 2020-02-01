Google's digital exhibit shows how historical sites are being endangered by climate change
WATCH | ‘Heritage on the Edge’ shines a light on the diverse and harmful impacts of climate change on cultural monuments and sites.
To encourage the world to take action, Google has launched Heritage of the Edge, a collection of digital exhibits, models, and tours of over 50 historical sites across the world that are being threatened by climate change.
The selected areas, items and buildings have been chosen as a result of their national, spiritual or cultural significance.
This online experience, which resulted from a collaboration between CyArk — a nonprofit digital archivist of heritage sites — and Google Arts & Culture, brings users to places like Easter Island to view the region's iconic statues, Bangladesh to see the city of Bagerhat and Scotland to explore the Edinburgh Castle so that they can experience each one's "stories of loss, but also of hope and resilience."
Complementing these exhibits are stories outlining what can be done to combat the crisis and conserve these historical sites and, therefore, human history.
The Heritage of the Edge experience is available now for exploration at artsandculture.google.com.
