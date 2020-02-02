Travel

The Extra Mile

Can I enter the UK from Ireland with no visa?

Our travel expert has the answer

Paul Ash Columnist
02 February 2020 - 00:00

Q. I am planning to visit the Republic of Ireland via Dubai on an SA passport. While I am there, I would like to attend a meeting in Wales and am told that if I take the ferry I will not be asked for a visa to enter the UK. Is this correct ? - Rodney Forrest

A. It would be a very convenient loophole indeed if one could travel from the Republic of Ireland to the UK without a visa. However, you will, in fact, need a visa to enter the United Kingdom if you are travelling on a South African passport, regardless of where you are travelling from or by what mode of transport...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Here come the grooms: first look at Somhale's white wedding outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Some of the best & worst dressed celebs at Somhale's white wedding The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. MORE of the best and worst dressed celebs at Somhale's wedding extravaganza The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Somhale said: 'Dress as you would for your wedding.' Here's what their guests ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. IN PICS | All white with a touch red bottoms at SomHale's white wedding Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like