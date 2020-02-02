The Extra Mile

Can I enter the UK from Ireland with no visa?

Our travel expert has the answer

Q. I am planning to visit the Republic of Ireland via Dubai on an SA passport. While I am there, I would like to attend a meeting in Wales and am told that if I take the ferry I will not be asked for a visa to enter the UK. Is this correct ? - Rodney Forrest



A. It would be a very convenient loophole indeed if one could travel from the Republic of Ireland to the UK without a visa. However, you will, in fact, need a visa to enter the United Kingdom if you are travelling on a South African passport, regardless of where you are travelling from or by what mode of transport...