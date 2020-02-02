My Travelling Life

Every travel experience is a privilege -even the bad ones, says 'fabulous township girl' Carol Bouwer

From planes that can't land to odd eats, the actress-turned-business-powerhouse tells us more about her global travels

My first trip abroad was for work. I was hosting a show called Ms World in Africa, which meant travelling the continent interviewing finalists. My first stop was Mahé in the Seychelles. Bliss.



What I remember about travelling as a child is that we used to get to sleep in "luxury" - first class on the train. It helps that I did not know that there was such a thing as a Rovos Rail or the Blue Train then, so my idea of luxury was not quite accurate. I loved it nonetheless...