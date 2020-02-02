Accidental Tourist

Someone's been sleeping in my hotel bed - and he's still there!

Nancy Richards and pals weren't quite prepared to find a random musician comatose in one of their beds

'Nancy, there's a man in my bed!"



In her pyjamas, small dog tucked under one arm, my friend stood in the doorway, wide-eyed and not a little tremulous. Pre-dawn, I was only half awake myself. "What!" I said, "what do you mean 'A man'?"..