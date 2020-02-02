Family-friendly Holiday

Three kids in a camper van: a brilliant, affordable way to explore the Irish countryside

Stretch your budget by renting a motorhome and hitting the road, writes Jamie Lafferty

The smashed avo on artisanal sourdough, teased with freshly ground spices and enlivened with hand-squeezed citrus, was well received by my adolescent dinner guests. Great. I would go on to make the exact same thing for dinner the next night and, yes, it was ultimately just avocado on toast, but as my three young cousins (once removed) grew little green moustaches in our motorhome, I felt as though I'd cracked parenting on Day One.



This first meal was being demolished with alarming gusto in a car park in Liverpool, England, but we were soon to drive on to a ferry for a week of motorhoming around Northern Ireland and the Republic. An unusually favourable forecast suggested we would get the best of the coast, including the much-touted Wild Atlantic Way...