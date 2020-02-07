What it's like to be trapped on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship

“Dine on freshly prepared sashimi in Kai Sushi, watch street performers in the dazzling Atrium, or take in a lavish production show in our state-of-the-art theatre” — life aboard the Diamond Princess sounds incredible based on descriptions from the luxury cruise liner's website.

And it likely was — before passengers were largely confined to their cabins after an outbreak of the coronavirus.

The roughly 3,700 people aboard the Carnival-owned ship, which is docked off the coast of Japan, have been under a two-week quarantine since Monday after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus. There have since been 61 confirmed cases among the passengers and crew.