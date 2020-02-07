Witty coronavirus cruise ship 'prisoner' becomes a social media star

One banana a day, washed down with neat whisky: that's the humble request from a British passenger on the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship off Japan whose Facebook posts have made him an online star.

Resplendent in a magnificent holiday flowery shirt, David Abel has both informed and entertained the world with a unique British humour as he delivers regular updates from the Diamond Princess, where thousands are being held in strict quarantine.

"I know that room service are also getting these messages ... so can I just give you a message ... could someone on room service just bring me a fresh banana, every day? Just one banana, that's all I'm asking," he pleaded in his most recent post.

"If the captain is listening to this: you needn't get involved on the banana — the room service will sort that, I'm sure — but it would be really good to have a glass of whisky to wash it down.