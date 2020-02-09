Accidental Tourist

So long and thanks for all the passport stamps

The outgoing Sunday Times Travel editor bids farewell with a stroll down his long and winding memory lane

On a blustery day in March 1992, the beautiful P&O liner SS Canberra eased away from A-Berth in the Duncan Dock and, shepherded by fussing tugs, pointed her bow to the sea.



A high-school brass band was playing a ragged version of Auld Lang Syne. The notes rose up to us gathered at the ship's port rail to wave goodbye to Cape Town. One passenger had tears flowing down his cheeks as he hummed along. Today, nearly 30 years later, that moment still makes the hair on my arms stand up for that was the first day I went travelling on my own...