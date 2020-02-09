Cruising

Why the MSC Grandiosa is cruising's bright new superstar

MSC’s newest flagship is next-level in many ways — from its eco-conscious inner workings to its galaxy of attractions for guests, writes Elizabeth Sleith

Superlatives are unavoidable when it comes to MSC. Its parent company has a history in shipping stretching back to the 1600s, and since it entered the cruise market in 1988, it has astronomically expanded its fleet. Today it is the world's largest privately owned cruise company, with 17 ships visiting 225 destinations.



In the past two-and-a-half years alone it has launched five new vessels. Its latest, the Grandiosa, christened in Hamburg, Germany, in November, is the third ship in its groundbreaking Meraviglia series - the largest cruise ships ever built for a European owner - and the first of the Meraviglia-Plus class, featuring larger tonnage and greater guest capacity than the first two Meraviglia vessels...