Design Destination

Cape Town's Villa Verte speaks to decor lovers looking for escape - and inspiration

This Hout Bay property, which can be rented out for holidays, combines design clout with an interesting backstory

There is no shortage of beautiful homes in Cape Town. But those that combine design clout, natural beauty and an interesting backstory are considerably rarer.



The new Villa Verte in Hout Bay, sister property to Maison Noir next door, possesses this hospitality trifecta and is just about to open for business...